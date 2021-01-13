City schedules vaccinations for second doses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is unveiling their plan to help people get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is only for people who received their first shot during the TAMIU drive thru event earlier this month.

The event will be taking place from Tuesday, January 26th to Friday, January 30th at the Sames Auto Arena.

People should expect either an email from the Health Department or a phone call to schedule an appointment.

Everyone who shows up needs to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card that was given to them at the TAMIU drive thru event.

City vaccination update (KGNS)

