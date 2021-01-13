Cold weather blues

Advertisement

Another cold winter morning(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Looks like we are going to see another cold winter morning, but things are going to warm up soon!

On Wednesday, we’ll start out in the low 30s and see a high of about 66 degrees.

On Thursday, we’ll start out in the low 40s and see a high of about 76 degrees, making for the perfect afternoon.

This Friday, things will drop once again, so you might want to crank up the heater because it’s going to drop into the 30s once again.

These cooler conditions will start our Satruday, but we will warm up to a high of 72 degrees.

When looking at next week, it looks like it will be another rollercoaster ride of switching back from 60s to 70s and lows from 30s to 40s.

We could see some showers by the middle of next week, but only time will tell how that will progress.

