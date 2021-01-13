Advertisement

FBI searching for man who went missing in Mexico

Authorities believe 31-year-old Francisco Javier Villarreal may be the victim of an alleged kidnapping and is believed to still be in Mexico
31-year-old Francisco Javier Villarreal
31-year-old Francisco Javier Villarreal(FBI San Antonio Division)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The FBI is asking for the public’s help in obtaining any information regarding the whereabouts of a man who has been missing since last month after visiting relatives in Mexico.

The FBI San Antonio Division along with the Laredo Resident Agency Office says 31-year-old Francisco Javier Villarreal went missing on Dec. 11 and was staying at a hotel in the Reforma area in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

He is roughly five feet and four inches and weighs 140 pounds.

He has brown eyes and brown hair but is known to have a shaved head.

Authorities say he has multiple tattoos on his neck, chest and forearm and was last seen wearing an all black tracksuit.

Authorities say Villarreal was doing personal training and was planning on opening a business.

He is believed to still be in Mexico and may be the victim of a kidnapping.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741.

Tips can also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov.

