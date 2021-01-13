Homicide suspect caught by LPD and SWAT team

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A witness captured the moment authorities caught the suspect wanted for the first homicide in the city.

As a precaution, the LPD Emergency Response and SWAT team were activated to attempt to detain the suspect peacefully.

“The primary suspect of this case did have a criminal history in his past with violence and obviously the circumstances including this particular case had an aura of violence and also the possibility of this person being armed, so all necessary precautions were taken,” said Investigator Joe Baeza.

Twenty-four-year-old Adrian Rodriguez was arrested and detained without incident.

He was taken to the Webb County Jail while an investigation of his case remains ongoing.

