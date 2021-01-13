Advertisement

Homicide suspect caught by LPD and SWAT team

A witness captured the moment authorities caught the suspect wanted for the first homicide in the city.
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A witness captured the moment authorities caught the suspect wanted for the first homicide in the city.

As a precaution, the LPD Emergency Response and SWAT team were activated to attempt to detain the suspect peacefully.

“The primary suspect of this case did have a criminal history in his past with violence and obviously the circumstances including this particular case had an aura of violence and also the possibility of this person being armed, so all necessary precautions were taken,” said Investigator Joe Baeza.

Twenty-four-year-old Adrian Rodriguez was arrested and detained without incident.

He was taken to the Webb County Jail while an investigation of his case remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
Three people die in accident reported on I-35
Adrian Arturo Rodriguez, age 24
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder charges after first homicide of the year
31-year-old Francisco Javier Villarreal
FBI searching for man who went missing in Mexico
No Border Wall Protest
No Border Wall Coalition to protest Trump’s visit to southern border

Latest News

19-year-old Kevin Ramirez Escobar and 37-year-old William Gomez-Zeldon
Agents arrest felon and MS-13 Gang member
Agents seize over 600 pounds of marijuana
Border Patrol seizes over 600 pounds of marijuana
U.S. Border Patrol
Border Patrol investigating agent involved shooting
Thursday weather forecast
Perfect sky is torn
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Cuellar addresses impeachment process