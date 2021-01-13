Judith Zaffirini sworn in for new term

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Senator Judith Zaffirini was sworn in for a new term on Tuesday representing Senate District 21.

Zaffirini took the oath of office on Tuesday afternoon during an abbreviated and lightly attended ceremony.

The senator is not deterred by the uncertainty of the coming 140 days; however, despite new challenges she says she looks forward to collaborating with her colleagues to improve the lives of Texans’ by focusing on pandemic recovery, strengthening our schools, and improving access to health care.

She says she is confident she will be able to avoid any potentially devastating cuts to education, higher learning, and health and human services.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.