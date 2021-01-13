Advertisement

Judith Zaffirini sworn in for new term

Zaffirini says she is confident she will be able to avoid any potentially devastating cuts to education, higher learning, and health and human services
Senator Judith Zaffirini sworn in
Senator Judith Zaffirini sworn in(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Senator Judith Zaffirini was sworn in for a new term on Tuesday representing Senate District 21.

Zaffirini took the oath of office on Tuesday afternoon during an abbreviated and lightly attended ceremony.

The senator is not deterred by the uncertainty of the coming 140 days; however, despite new challenges she says she looks forward to collaborating with her colleagues to improve the lives of Texans’ by focusing on pandemic recovery, strengthening our schools, and improving access to health care.

She says she is confident she will be able to avoid any potentially devastating cuts to education, higher learning, and health and human services.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No Border Wall Protest
No Border Wall Coalition to protest Trump’s visit to southern border
Adrian Arturo Rodriguez, age 24
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder charges after first homicide of the year
At 8 months pregnant, 37-year-old Veronica Guevara-Giron tested positive for COVID-19. She died...
Mother of 6 dies from COVID-19 days after doctors deliver baby
Trump visits border
Trump visits south Texas to celebrate border wall
Laredo Independent School District
Local school district mourns loss of two educators

Latest News

File photo: CBP officers arrest wanted fugitive
CBP officers arrest man wanted for sexual assault of a child
Agents thwart three dangerous human smuggling att4empts
Border Patrol agents foil three dangerous human smuggling attempts
Ribbon cutting ceremony for La Presa Water Dispenser
Webb County to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for La Presa Water Dispenser
Laredo College
Laredo College to swear in three board members