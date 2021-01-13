Advertisement

Laredo College to swear in three board members

LC will hold three ceremonies for Karina, Kari Elizondo, Jackie Ramos and Ernestina Tita Vela.
Laredo College
Laredo College
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Three of Laredo College’s newest board members will be sworn in today.

LC will swear in its newly elected trustee for place seven, Karina, Kari Elizondo as well as two re-elected trustees for place eight and nine, Jackie Ramos and Ernestina Tita Vela.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, three separate ceremonies will take place; however, they will be streamed live on the LC Facebook Page.

The event will take place this afternoon at the Harold Yeary Library and Executive Conference Center at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.

