Laredoans make trip for Trump visit

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The president made his first public appearance since the Capitol attacks by heading down to the Rio Grande Valley.

KGNS spoke with people on both sides of the aisle from Laredo who made the trip to be there.

A day-one promise to build the border wall and now 450 miles are complete.

Some in favor, and some against it.

“We’re a nation of law, and we’re a nation of order.” A few words from President Trump during his speech Tuesday as he stood in front of a border wall construction site.

“We gave you 100% of what you wanted, so now you have no excuses. I didn’t want you to have any excuses. You set records, and we can’t let the next administration even think about taking it down if you can believe that.”

As President Trump arrived in Alamo, droves of his supporters gathered in the surrounding areas.

One of them was Sandra Whitten, who ran for the U.S. House of Representatives district 28 in 2020.

”The crowd was very peaceful, very loving,” said Whitten. “There was healthy debate from both sides that were there. It was really nice to see that. I think that’s part of the rhetoric problem is that people just want to assume that everyone is full of hate regardless of your stance on things. South Texans, that’s just not who we are.”

Whitten says it was a great day for America.

”Whether you were a Trump supporter or you weren’t a Trump supporter, when the leader of the free world is in your neighborhood you should always stop and see him.”

Meanwhile, members of the No Border Wall Coalition were in San Juan for a counter rally along with Julian Castro, the former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

”We understand the wall is an extension of the violence and the rhetoric that Trump uses with his supporters,” said Tannya Benavides. “We wanted to deliver our message in unity with our the rest of the Rio Grande Valley and with our neighbors in San Juan, Texas.”

Member Tannya Benavides says they were there to also let President Trump know that he is not welcome there.

”We all know that he was unsuccessful. And not just that but he promised Mexico would pay for it, and we know that the billions of dollars that have been spent is coming out of taxpayers’ money.”

The No Border Wall Coalition says they will hold president-elect Joe Biden accountable for his promise to not build another foot of wall.

Sandra Whitten encourages people on both sides to have healthy and civil conversations.

While the president did talk about the border wall, he spent some time on what he calls “the China virus” causing Mexico to suffer, on the 25th Amendment claiming it would “haunt” Joe Biden, and on his support from the hispanic population.

