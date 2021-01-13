Advertisement

Local health authority addresses COVID variant in Texas

According to Dr. Victor Treviño, the only known cases of the COVID variant in Texas have been reported in Harris and Nueces County.
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The only known cases of the COVID variant in Texas have been reported by Harris and Nueces County.

That’s according to Laredo’s health authority Dr. Victor Treviño.

This comes in response to several social media posts stating that the COVID variant had been detected in Webb County.

Treviño adds that the Health Department will be conducting surveillance and will send samples to the state lab if there’s a concern that a case here in Laredo is indeed the COVID variant, but to date there are no cases reported.

