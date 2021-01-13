Three people die in accident reported on I-35

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Three people have been confirmed to have lost their life in an 11 vehicle accident that occurred at around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to DPS, the accident happened between mile marker 53 and 56 in the southbound lanes in La Salle county.

Aside from the three who lost their life, others who were injured were taken to hospitals in San Antonio.

Several agencies worked together in redirecting traffic and conducting the investigation into exactly what happened.

It’s said that the vehicles involved were a combination of 18-wheelers and cars.

We spoke to a man who was a involved in the crash and he says a nearby fire could have caused the accident.

“The only thing that I’m grateful is that the air bags came on and saved my life,” said Joe Saravia. “There were several grass fires on the right hand side of south I-35. There was a lot of smoke, traffic kept on.”

Some of the agencies involved in the cleanup include the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol, the La Salle Country Fire Department, and the Fire Departments from Encinal, Dilley and Webb Counties.

Multiple vehicle accident on I-35 (KGNS)

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.