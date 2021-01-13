Nuevo Laredo receives COVID-19 vaccine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Nuevo Laredo.

According to the director of the health department, the vaccines will first go to frontline workers.

That includes people in the medical field who at hospitals and clinics.

The director says the 21 hospitals in the state of Tamaulipas will receive the vaccines.

