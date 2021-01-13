Advertisement

Royal Caribbean cancels cruises through April

Royal Caribbean ships won't be cruising anytime soon.
Royal Caribbean ships won't be cruising anytime soon.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Royal Caribbean Group has suspended all sailings through the end of April.

The cruise line made the announcement on its website last week.

Royal Caribbean said the cancellations are necessary to continue to focus on a safe return to cruising.

Carnival and Princess cruises have already announced cancellations through the spring.

The cruise industry has been at a standstill since the pandemic forced it to stop sailings in March.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No Border Wall Protest
No Border Wall Coalition to protest Trump’s visit to southern border
Adrian Arturo Rodriguez, age 24
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder charges after first homicide of the year
At 8 months pregnant, 37-year-old Veronica Guevara-Giron tested positive for COVID-19. She died...
Mother of 6 dies from COVID-19 days after doctors deliver baby
Trump visits border
Trump visits south Texas to celebrate border wall
Laredo Independent School District
Local school district mourns loss of two educators

Latest News

Trump supporters stand on top of a police vehicle, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in...
Anti-Semitism seen in Capitol insurrection raises alarms
FILE - Harvard professor Samantha Power, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations,...
Biden picks Samantha Power, former UN envoy, for US aid post
In this undated photo provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, the Orange County...
NTSB says electric vehicle battery fires pose risks to 1st responders
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
LIVE: Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the...
Overcoming a fear of needles