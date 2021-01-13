UISD administers questionnaire for spring semester

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD revealed the number of high school students they will welcome back for the spring semester.

In a questionnaire sent to parents, they received about 400 responses from parents wanting their child to receive on campus instruction.

This is up from 150 who chose face to face instruction in the fall.

The district says the survey results will help them prepare for the students arrival.

“We need to prepare the rotation for the teachers, see how many students are coming back in each grade level, in each class section so that we can have an adequate amount of staff for the students that are coming back,” said Lauren Cavazos. “We are ready for them to be back, that’s why we needed a count because we needed to have sufficient face masks, hand sanitizer, insure everybody maintains their social distance.”

The questionnaire is only for students who want to come back on campus. If your child is continuing with virtual learning, you do not need to submit the form.

