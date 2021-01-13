Advertisement

UISD administers questionnaire for spring semester

In a questionnaire sent to parents, UISD received about 400 responses from parents wanting their child to receive on campus instruction.
United Independent School District
United Independent School District(KGNS)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD revealed the number of high school students they will welcome back for the spring semester.

In a questionnaire sent to parents, they received about 400 responses from parents wanting their child to receive on campus instruction.

This is up from 150 who chose face to face instruction in the fall.

The district says the survey results will help them prepare for the students arrival.

“We need to prepare the rotation for the teachers, see how many students are coming back in each grade level, in each class section so that we can have an adequate amount of staff for the students that are coming back,” said Lauren Cavazos. “We are ready for them to be back, that’s why we needed a count because we needed to have sufficient face masks, hand sanitizer, insure everybody maintains their social distance.”

The questionnaire is only for students who want to come back on campus. If your child is continuing with virtual learning, you do not need to submit the form.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
Three people die in accident reported on I-35
Homicide suspect caught by LPD and SWAT team
Homicide suspect caught by LPD and SWAT team
Adrian Arturo Rodriguez, age 24
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder charges after first homicide of the year
31-year-old Francisco Javier Villarreal
FBI searching for man who went missing in Mexico
No Border Wall Protest
No Border Wall Coalition to protest Trump’s visit to southern border

Latest News

19-year-old Kevin Ramirez Escobar and 37-year-old William Gomez-Zeldon
Agents arrest felon and MS-13 Gang member
Agents seize over 600 pounds of marijuana
Border Patrol seizes over 600 pounds of marijuana
U.S. Border Patrol
Border Patrol investigating agent involved shooting
Thursday weather forecast
Perfect sky is torn
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Cuellar addresses impeachment process