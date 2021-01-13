Advertisement

Waterline project to cause road closures on El Gato Road

A road project in north Laredo will cause temporary traffic and service interruption near the Killam Industrial Boulevard
Road work ahead
Road work ahead(Associated Press)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A road project in north Laredo will cause temporary traffic and service interruption near the Killam Industrial Boulevard.

On Wednesday morning starting at 8 a.m., a private contractor will be working on a water line connection at the 8400 block of El Gato Road.

This will cause temporary traffic, dust, and noise inconvenience and four fire hydrants will be out of services during this time.

Work will take roughly four hours to complete.

Motorists and pedestrians are cautioned to avoid the area and take alternate routes to get to their destination.

