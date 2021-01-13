Webb County to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for La Presa Water Dispenser

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for a project that has been years in the making.

On Wednesday morning, Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez will be hosting the ceremony for the La Presa Water Dispenser.

This dispensary will give them access to at least 100,000 gallons of water for more than 400 community members living in the area.

The project is a result of an investment that’s totaled nearly $900,000.

This ceremony will take place next to the La Presa Community Center located at 1983 Mangana Hein Road.

