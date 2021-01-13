Advertisement

Webb County to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for La Presa Water Dispenser

The project is a result of an investment that’s totaled nearly $900,000
Ribbon cutting ceremony for La Presa Water Dispenser
Ribbon cutting ceremony for La Presa Water Dispenser(Webb County)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for a project that has been years in the making.

On Wednesday morning, Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez will be hosting the ceremony for the La Presa Water Dispenser.

This dispensary will give them access to at least 100,000 gallons of water for more than 400 community members living in the area.

The project is a result of an investment that’s totaled nearly $900,000.

This ceremony will take place next to the La Presa Community Center located at 1983 Mangana Hein Road.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No Border Wall Protest
No Border Wall Coalition to protest Trump’s visit to southern border
Adrian Arturo Rodriguez, age 24
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder charges after first homicide of the year
At 8 months pregnant, 37-year-old Veronica Guevara-Giron tested positive for COVID-19. She died...
Mother of 6 dies from COVID-19 days after doctors deliver baby
Trump visits border
Trump visits south Texas to celebrate border wall
Laredo Independent School District
Local school district mourns loss of two educators

Latest News

File photo: CBP officers arrest wanted fugitive
CBP officers arrest man wanted for sexual assault of a child
Agents thwart three dangerous human smuggling att4empts
Border Patrol agents foil three dangerous human smuggling attempts
Senator Judith Zaffirini sworn in
Judith Zaffirini sworn in for new term
Laredo College
Laredo College to swear in three board members