Accident prompts closure of I-35 and Mines Road overpass
Police are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect delays
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An accident on Mines Road has prompted the closure of the I-35 flyover.
According to the Laredo Police Department, an accident was reported at FM 1472 and Logistics Dr.
Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.
