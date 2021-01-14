Advertisement

Accident prompts closure of I-35 and Mines Road overpass

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect delays
Associated Press
Associated Press(Associated Press)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An accident on Mines Road has prompted the closure of the I-35 flyover.

According to the Laredo Police Department, an accident was reported at FM 1472 and Logistics Dr.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

