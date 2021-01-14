Agents arrest felon and MS-13 Gang member

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man with an extensive criminal history and a gang member are arrested by Border Patrol agents.

The incident happened on Jan 12, when agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near State Highway 16.

The driver failed to yield but eventually came to a stop near a ranch off the highway.

Agents apprehended 20 individuals who were believed to be in the U.S. illegally.

One of them was identified as 19-year-old Kevin Ramirez Escobar who admitted to being a member of the MS-13 gang.

Meanwhile, a second subject was identified as 37-year-old William Gomez-Zeldon who had multiple prior convictions out of Miami, Florida including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft auto and armed robbery.

Both of the individuals are being charged for their immigration violations and were taken to the custody of U.S. Marshals.

