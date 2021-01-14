Amber Alert case 25th anniversary

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s every parent’s worst nightmare, a child slipping thru their hands... it’s particularly scary for parents who live along the border, because different laws apply once you reach Mexico.

The case that led to the nationwide Amber Alert system for missing and endangered children marked its 25th anniversary on Wednesday.

Nine year old Amber Hagerman from Arlington, Texas was riding her bike in a store parking lot when she was kidnapped and killed twenty-five years ago.

Authorities found her body four days later, but her killer remains at-large.

After Amber’s murder, the “Amber Alert” system to help alert the public across the nation to child abductions was established by police.

Today, Amber’s mother continues to wonder why this happened to her child and pleads for information to come to light to help solve the case.

Anyone with an iPhone, especially those who live along the border, hear the alerts offering hope for those who believe justice will prevail.

“I do not want to provide false hope because we have limited evidence in this case,” said Chief Kevin Kolbye. “However, we will not rest until we get this guy of what he did to Amber.”

Arlington police have not given up on the case and plan to turn in new DNA evidence to the FBI in hopes of bringing justice to Amber’s family.

In this social media age, Amber alerts have changed the way the world works as thousands of people can receive information of missing kids on their phones. It’s just a matter of time when we can end investigation time in these times of cases.

Arlington police insist they are still looking at new clues to Amber’s whereabouts.

