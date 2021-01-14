Advertisement

Backlog of COVID test results cause noticeable spike

Chamberlain says an additional 2,066 COVID cases were added to the total positive count, but of those only 1,609 are new.
By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City officials attribute that noticeable spike in reported positive cases to a backlog in COVID test results.

The Laredo health director Richard Chamberlain says the current level of COVID infection in the community is at its highest its ever been.

The concern is apparent in Wednesday’ reported COVID numbers. Chamberlain says an additional 2,066 COVID cases were added to the total positive count.

However, he says of those 2,066 only 1,609 are new.

The other 457 are considered backlogged, meaning those COVID tests were taken more than 2 weeks ago and the positive results are barely being turned over to the Health Department.

“Backlog cases are added to our running total of ‘confirmed positive cases’ and are reported once we receive them,” said Richard Chamberlain. “But are not included in the ‘active case’ count since they are outside the active period. The new cases that we are reporting today aren’t all from one specific day, also. There are collection dates that are included in the 1,600 being reported today.”

Chamberlain says the state dealing with backlog is nothing new and he expects it to continue as long as the spread does not slow down.

He adds most local COVID cases are being identified through the curative kiosk testing sites which are experiencing delays in reporting results

Chamberlain says 20,700 COVID tests were administered this week and 18,000 of those performed by Curative.

