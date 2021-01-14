Advertisement

Bethany House receives check from sterilization corporation

The shelter is just one of the non-profits that has been struggling with funds due to the high-demand during the pandemic
By Barbara Campos
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact businesses and especially non-profit organizations here in town.

They rely on donations and this week two nonprofits were given some much-needed funds.

With some people in our community facing financial hardships, even the organizations that are devoted to helping feed those without a home like the Bethany House have been going through hard times too.

They were one of those nonprofits who got some help after they say they’ve had more expenses than donations because of the pandemic.

Their major fundraiser like their gala-where major supporters donate items to be auctioned off—and participants are typically allowed to enjoy a night of luxury did not happen in 2020.

Carl Barto, the president of the Bethany House Board says the cancellation of their fundraisers made it difficult to raise money for its cause.

When the group does get donations like the one they received Wednesday it helps them be able to use it for a broader range of items rather than only concentrate on one specific use.

Barto says, “A lot of the grants we get are specified for particular uses and it’s very hard to come up with operational funds. We have to pay our staff and their health services and during the pandemic, we’ve had to provide masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers.”

The Bethany House is thanking a Missouri based company called Midwest Sterilization Corporation who gave them a check for $5,000.

The other organization that received some much-needed funds was Casa de Misericordia.

