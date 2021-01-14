Advertisement

Border Patrol investigating agent involved shooting

Agents were patrolling the Father McNobe Park area when a situation escalated leading an officer to use force
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 14, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol investigating an alleged shooting that happened at a north Laredo park Wednesday night.

According to the Laredo Sector Border Patrol’s Facebook Page, agents were patrolling the Father McNobe Park area when a situation escalated where an agent had to use force and shots were fired in the area.

The suspect’s vehicle was later found in south Laredo and the investigation remains ongoing.

We’ll have more information as soon as it becomes available.

