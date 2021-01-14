Border Patrol seizes over 600 pounds of marijuana

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents thwarted a drug smuggling attempt in west Laredo earlier this week.

The incident happened on Jan. 12 when agents discovered several individuals loading bundles of suspected narcotics into a white SUV near Riverside Drive.

When agents approached the subjects, the people fled the area and seen heading into Mexico.

Agents seized six bundles of marijuana that weighed 609 pounds.

The drugs had an estimated value of $487,664 and the contraband was turned over to the DEA.

