City issues public health alert asking public’s cooperation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has sent out a public safety alert via their reverse 9-1-1 system and text alert system advising the community of the current COVID-19 situation in Laredo.

In the alert, officials are asking the public to stay home unless it is necessary to go out in public. It goes on to say that professionals are overwhelmed with the surge of COVID-19 cases.

Officials say the alert is precautionary and is meant to remind people about the serious situation facing the community and in particular capacity issues at local hospitals. The recommendation to stay at home is not part of a new order, merely a suggestion to Laredoans.

In recent days the City’s hospitalization has hit record high levels topping 46.79% on Thursday, the highest rate in the State of Texas according to the Department of State Health Services. The high hospitalization rate coupled with the increase in positive and active cases prompted the City to make the plea to the City.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.