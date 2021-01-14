Advertisement

City issues public health alert asking public’s cooperation

Officials say the alert is precautionary and is meant to remind people about the serious situation facing the community and in particular capacity issues at local hospitals.
City Issues Public Health Alert Asking Public's Cooperation
City Issues Public Health Alert Asking Public's Cooperation(KGNS)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has sent out a public safety alert via their reverse 9-1-1 system and text alert system advising the community of the current COVID-19 situation in Laredo.

In the alert, officials are asking the public to stay home unless it is necessary to go out in public. It goes on to say that professionals are overwhelmed with the surge of COVID-19 cases.

Officials say the alert is precautionary and is meant to remind people about the serious situation facing the community and in particular capacity issues at local hospitals. The recommendation to stay at home is not part of a new order, merely a suggestion to Laredoans.

In recent days the City’s hospitalization has hit record high levels topping 46.79% on Thursday, the highest rate in the State of Texas according to the Department of State Health Services. The high hospitalization rate coupled with the increase in positive and active cases prompted the City to make the plea to the City.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
Three people die in accident reported on I-35
File photo: UISD students
TEA approves asynchronous work days for UISD
Homicide suspect caught by LPD and SWAT team
Homicide suspect caught by LPD and SWAT team
Police investigating death of woman
Police investigating death of woman in downtown Laredo
Adrian Arturo Rodriguez, age 24
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder charges after first homicide of the year

Latest News

Laredo Medical Center
Local doctor speaks on city’s COVID alert
Goals for Webb County in 2021
Local judge discusses 2021 goals for Webb County
File photo
COVID patients share rooms at local hospitals
Donating your hair for a good cause
How to donate your hair for a good cause
Rotation System for Teachers
LISD votes in favor of rotation system for teachers