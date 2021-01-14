Advertisement

Congressman Cuellar addresses impeachment process

Congressman Henry Cuellar has expressed support for the process.
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Henry Cuellar(KGNS)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Speaker Pelosi named nine democrats as impeachment managers to argue President Trump’s case.

Congressman Henry Cuellar was not one of those chosen but has expressed support for the process.

He released the following statement:

“On January 6th, we witnessed the first mass breach of the Capitol since the war of 1812. The president’s dangerous rhetoric incited a group of his supporters to attack the national legislature, forcing members of congress to evacuate a joint session certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.”

