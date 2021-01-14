Advertisement

Deep dive into Laredo household earnings during pandemic

Before COVID-19, Laredo household income rose from about $48,000 to more than $57,000.
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A few years back, Laredo’s household income saw an improvement along with a drop in poverty rate, but when the pandemic hit it’s unclear what those numbers are anymore as families continue to endure financial hardships.

Between 2018 and 2019, the poverty rate dropped 6% and household earnings went up nearly 20%, making this the fourth-highest increase among some of the bigger cities in Texas, rubbing shoulders with San Antonio and Houston.

However, now that the pandemic made its way the current rate does not probably look the same.

Before COVID-19, Laredo household income rose from about $48,000 to more than $57,000, according to the U.S. Census’ American Community survey.

This put Laredo above some other cities like McAllen, Houston, and San Antonio.

The City of Laredo economic development director Teclo Garcia says this was because of the wages increasing on the industries that we see the most here in the gateway city, like Border Patrol and other law enforcement which he says start at at least $50,000 a year.

However, this year with the pandemic many were hit hard. At some point in the summer of 2020, unemployment in Webb County was at 14% but it’s now at 9.1% according to the latest reports.

Garcia says although part of the community is struggling with the pandemic, there still continues to be growth in the trade industry, government workforce, education, and healthcare.

The 2020 report from the census comes out until November of this year, so until then we don’t know the impact COVID has had on household incomes locally.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
Three people die in accident reported on I-35
Homicide suspect caught by LPD and SWAT team
Homicide suspect caught by LPD and SWAT team
Adrian Arturo Rodriguez, age 24
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder charges after first homicide of the year
31-year-old Francisco Javier Villarreal
FBI searching for man who went missing in Mexico
No Border Wall Protest
No Border Wall Coalition to protest Trump’s visit to southern border

Latest News

19-year-old Kevin Ramirez Escobar and 37-year-old William Gomez-Zeldon
Agents arrest felon and MS-13 Gang member
Agents seize over 600 pounds of marijuana
Border Patrol seizes over 600 pounds of marijuana
U.S. Border Patrol
Border Patrol investigating agent involved shooting
Thursday weather forecast
Perfect sky is torn
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Cuellar addresses impeachment process