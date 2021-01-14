Advertisement

Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said she will try to impeach President-elect Joe Biden.

She plans to file articles of impeachment on Jan. 21, Biden’s first full day in office.

Greene made the announcement Wednesday evening on the far-right cable news channel Newsmax TV.

She also wrote on Twitter that she will be filing articles of impeachment against Biden for abuse of power.

Greene won her House seat in November. She is known for espousing bigoted and conspiratorial views, including those promoted by the adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
Three people die in accident reported on I-35
File photo: UISD students
TEA approves asynchronous work days for UISD
Homicide suspect caught by LPD and SWAT team
Homicide suspect caught by LPD and SWAT team
Police investigating death of woman
Police investigating death of woman in downtown Laredo
Adrian Arturo Rodriguez, age 24
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder charges after first homicide of the year

Latest News

Laredo Medical Center
Local doctor speaks on city’s COVID alert
In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, an Afghan security official stands near a vehicle in which...
US down to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, as ordered by Trump
In this image made from video, a racing pigeon sits on a rooftop Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in...
‘Fake’ US leg band may get pigeon a reprieve in Australia
In this Nov. 1, 2015, file photo, Peter Mark Richman arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in...
Noted character actor Peter Mark Richman dies at 93
Goals for Webb County in 2021
Local judge discusses 2021 goals for Webb County