Advertisement

Nuevo Laredo reports 3,923 cases of COVID-19

Death toll at 448
Nuevo Laredo COVID-19 cases
Nuevo Laredo COVID-19 cases(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials across the border are reporting nearly 4,000 cases of the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, the city has confirmed 3,923 cases with 495 currently active.

Another nine people have died from the virus, putting their death toll at 448.

So far 2,980 people have recovered, and 41 cases remain pending.

The state of Tamaulipas is continuing to fight the virus with over 43,000 positive cases.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
Three people die in accident reported on I-35
File photo: UISD students
TEA approves asynchronous work days for UISD
Homicide suspect caught by LPD and SWAT team
Homicide suspect caught by LPD and SWAT team
Police investigating death of woman
Police investigating death of woman in downtown Laredo
Adrian Arturo Rodriguez, age 24
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder charges after first homicide of the year

Latest News

31-year-old Francisco Javier Villarreal
FBI searching for man who went missing in Mexico
COVID-19 vaccine
Nuevo Laredo receives COVID-19 vaccine
Nuevo Laredo COVID-19 cases
Nuevo Laredo reports 3,828 cases of COVID-19
Shelters harboring migrants
Health conditions forcing migrant shelters in Mexico to close