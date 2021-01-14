Nuevo Laredo reports 3,923 cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials across the border are reporting nearly 4,000 cases of the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, the city has confirmed 3,923 cases with 495 currently active.

Another nine people have died from the virus, putting their death toll at 448.

So far 2,980 people have recovered, and 41 cases remain pending.

The state of Tamaulipas is continuing to fight the virus with over 43,000 positive cases.

