Perfect sky is torn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It’s Thursday, we are just one day away from the weekend and it’s going to be a nice warm day!

On Thursday morning we’ll start out chilly in the upper 30s; however, we are going to warm up to a high of 77 degrees with warm and sunny conditions.

Keep in mind we will continue to fluctuate from the 70s to the 60s and from the 30s to the 40s.

On Friday, we’ll start out in the 30s as well but only see a high of 66 degrees.

Temperatures will drop as we head into Saturday morning; we are expecting a cold morning with temperatures in the low 30s but things will warm up to a high of 70 degrees.

By Sunday we’ll expect another drop at 66 degrees.

Next week looks be more promising when it comes to warmer conditions.

We’re looking at highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows only in the upper 50s.

If you are not a fan of the cold, just hang on until Monday!

