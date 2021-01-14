Advertisement

Police investigating death of woman in downtown Laredo

At this time, the cause of death is under investigation and there are no signs of foul play.
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police are investigating the death of a woman who was found on Tuesday at a plaza in downtown Laredo.

They said they received a call about a unresponsive person at 10 in the morning.

Investigator Joe Baeza says the woman was well known by officers in downtown Laredo.

Baeza says there were cameras in the area that indicated no foul play was involved.

