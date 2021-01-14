Advertisement

TEA approves asynchronous work days for UISD

Teachers will be able to use these four days for teacher preparation and focus on class planning
File photo: UISD students
File photo: UISD students
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Texas Education Agency has approved the conversion of asynchronous days for its students.

Teachers will be able to utilize these four days for teacher preparation and focus on planning, PLCs and plan interstation lessons that will help students improve their grades.

Students who participate in virtual instruction will engage in pre-recorded lessons and or assignments; meanwhile, those who report to campus for face-to-face instruction will not report to their campus but will be distributed work packets.

The days will be counted as regular school days and attendance will be taken based on students’ lessons and work for that day.

Monday, Jan. 18 will be the first of four asynchronous days for UISD students.

Other days include, Friday, Feb. 12, Friday, Apr. 23 and Friday, May 21.

Since students do not need to report to campus, the district will suspend transportation services on these days but grab and go meals will still be available.

