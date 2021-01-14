Women’s City Club to hold annual Disbursement Dinner

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local non-profit will host an annual event that seeks to provide funds to other organizations making a difference in our community.

On Thursday, the Women’s City Club will host its annual Disbursement Dinner where it will award 26 agencies with grants totaling over $124,000.

The club’s president Brenda Garcia says that even though they have been hit by COVID-19, the group is still looking to give back to our community.

The event will take place at the Laredo Country Club Ballroom at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.