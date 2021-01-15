Agents arrest two sex offenders during human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A couple of fugitives with prior convictions of sex crimes against children are arrested by Border Patrol agents.

The arrests happened when agents at the Highway 59 checkpoint foiled a human smuggling attempt where 119 individuals were found in a commercial vehicle.

All of the individuals were determined to undocumented and illegally present in the U.S.

Record checks revealed that one of the subjects identified as 63-year-old Placido Mercado-Campos was arrested in 1987 for sexual assault of a child in San Antonio.

A second individual identified as 45-year-old Ruben Ruiz Jimenez was also convicted of child sexual contact in Houston.

Both of the Mexican Nationals are being held by Border Patrol and will be taken into the custody of U.S. Marshals.

