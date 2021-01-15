BP agent discusses rise in human smuggling attempts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Human smuggling arrests are on the increase in Laredo.

Border Patrol has made 26,000 arrests in the Laredo sector since the beginning of the fiscal year.

Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak spoke about this on the KGNS Digital News Desk.

“Right now for this fiscal year, we’re already almost 150% higher than we were at this point last year. Some other areas along the southern border we’ve seen that number change, we’re starting to see numbers go up but for us here in Laredo that’s definitely something we’re concerned about. And that continues and those are the numbers of aliens that we start seeing in the tractor trailer smuggling cases, in the stash house cases, those numbers are going up and that’s a concern.”

Chief Hudak adds that Border Patrol has also noticed a trend of increased weapons tied to human smuggling cases, having seized 15 firearms in recent months.

