CBP officers arrest wanted sex offender
Federal agents say 22-year-old Arturo Vasquez Tovar had an outstanding warrant for first-degree sexual assault of a child out of Dallas
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents at a Laredo port of entry arrest a man wanted for sexual assault out of Dallas.
The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan 12. When agents at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge referred a vehicle traveling from Mexico to secondary inspection.
Record checks revealed that 22-year-old Arturo Vasquez Tovar had an outstanding warrant for first-degree sexual assault of a child out of Dallas County.
CBP officers transported Vasquez Tovar to the county jail to await criminal proceedings.
