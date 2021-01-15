Advertisement

CBP officers arrest wanted sex offender

Federal agents say 22-year-old Arturo Vasquez Tovar had an outstanding warrant for first-degree sexual assault of a child out of Dallas
File photo: CBP officers arrest wanted fugitive
File photo: CBP officers arrest wanted fugitive(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents at a Laredo port of entry arrest a man wanted for sexual assault out of Dallas.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan 12. When agents at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge referred a vehicle traveling from Mexico to secondary inspection.

Record checks revealed that 22-year-old Arturo Vasquez Tovar had an outstanding warrant for first-degree sexual assault of a child out of Dallas County.

CBP officers transported Vasquez Tovar to the county jail to await criminal proceedings.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
Three people die in accident reported on I-35
File photo: UISD students
TEA approves asynchronous work days for UISD
City Issues Public Health Alert Asking Public's Cooperation
City issues public health alert asking public’s cooperation
Associated Press
Accident prompts closure of I-35 and Mines Road overpass
Police investigating death of woman
Police investigating death of woman in downtown Laredo

Latest News

Laredo Independent School District
LISD suspends high school soccer and golf
Authorities investigating possible human smuggling case
Several people flee out of vehicle during traffic stop
LC receives grant for cybersecurity program
Laredo College cybersecurity program receives $15,000 grant
Parents Jose Alejandro Gonzalez and Maria Luisa Gonzalez; Alejandro Gonzalez-Ayala, and UHS...
Engineering student competes in UIL competition
File photo: Bartlett Pool
City discusses location for water park