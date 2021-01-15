CBP officers arrest wanted sex offender

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents at a Laredo port of entry arrest a man wanted for sexual assault out of Dallas.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan 12. When agents at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge referred a vehicle traveling from Mexico to secondary inspection.

Record checks revealed that 22-year-old Arturo Vasquez Tovar had an outstanding warrant for first-degree sexual assault of a child out of Dallas County.

CBP officers transported Vasquez Tovar to the county jail to await criminal proceedings.

