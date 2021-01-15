Community resource fair to offer childcare services

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Parents needing an extra hand can get help this weekend at a community fair.

This Saturday, several groups will present services that are available to the public.

The presentations will be done virtually and you do need to register.

For those in need of childcare services, Workforce Solutions will take applications at their Jacaman location.

Those applying can get processed that same day.

However, there are a few things you might need to take.

“We really, really want anybody that’s out there that needs assistance with childcare services, make sure you bring in your application, a complete application, and what I mean are required documents,” Olivia Santa Cruz. “Because they do ask you for proof of residence and we need copies, not original documents, birth certificates, also check stubs, and you can see in our application what are the requirements.”

Those presenting include Catholic Charities, the City of Laredo, and SCAN’s Project Hopes.

For more information, you can check out the group’s Facebook page.

