COVID patients share rooms at local hospitals

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa spoke about how the surge of COVID patients has affected his patients in the emergency room.

“But a few nights ago, if you were to walk into the emergency room, many patients could tell you we had two patients per room, mixed gender, and it really didn’t matter, we had so many patients with severe COVID pneumonia that we just wanted to find a spot for them so that we could give them the rendesivir and the medicine that they needed. I would preface the admission by saying, just be happy that you have a spot. Don’t worry that there’s another person in the room with you that also has COVID- you both have it, you’re not going to give it to each other, don’t be upset, be grateful, but that the point we’re at at both hospitals, we’re beyond capacity.”

Dr. Cigarroa also complimented the two hospitals saying they have done a phenomenal job.

