Engineering student competes in UIL competition

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local High School Engineering student is defying all the odds as he placed first in the Number Sense Competition at Texas Tech.

Alejandro Gonzalez-Ayala who is a senior in the United High School Magnet program competed and his performance garnered a Texas Tech Mathematics and Statistics Department Scholarship.

Several universities sought to recruit Alejandro who chose to accept a certificate of admission from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Ayala says he thanks his parents and teachers for all their support and plans to enter the field of aerospace engineering with a specialty in astronautics.

Congratulations to Alejandro!

