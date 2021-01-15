Frozen Friday feeling

Advertisement

Expect a cold Friday morning and evening
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Things are going to feel a little frozen Friday but if the cold doesn’t bother you, then you have nothing to worry about!

On Friday we’ll start-up in the upper 30s but it will feel a lot cooler. As we head into the afternoon we’ll only reach a high of 66 degrees.

Once we get into the evening hours we will drop into the low 30s making for the perfect evening to stay indoors and drink some hot chocolate.

When the morning comes, things will feel chilly on Saturday where we’ll see a high of 71 degrees.

On Sunday we’ll see a high of 65 degrees, but things are going to warm up next week and we might be expecting some chances of rain.

On Monday we’ll start in the 60s and see a high of 75 things will get warmer on Tuesday, we are expecting a high of 80 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain.

This humidity and moisture is going to continue to linger, we are looking at a high of 74 on Wednesday with a 20 percent chance of rain and then on Thursday, we could shoot back up to the near 80s.

Looks like winter is just about over in south Texas, but who knows, sometimes we get a few cold fronts in February but only time will tell.

