How to donate your hair for a good cause

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’re planning to get your hair cut soon, you may want to consider donating it.

KGNS’s Ashley Soriano will donate 18 inches of her own hair, and shows you just how easy the process can be.

Ashley is donating it to Wigs for Kids, the same organization that one Laredo woman received hair from when she was battling cancer.

“When I started losing my hair, I went through depression because I felt like my hair was my identity. Losing my hair was like losing a part of me.”

Maria Magaña was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2016, losing her hair during chemotherapy.

But just a year before, she donated her own hair.

“I felt a sense of accomplishment. Like I did something for someone. A good deed. Something so meaningless to me meant so much to someone else.”

Little did she know, she would be on the receiving end, as well; Wigs for Kids sent her a wig.

“They put the wig cap, treated it like a hair do, makeover.”

Wigs for Kids is a nonprofit that serves children with hair loss, especially cancer patients.

Donating hair through their organization is quick and easy.

Make sure the length you’re donating is at least 12 inches, but preferably 14 inches or more, get in contact with a hair professional and mail your hair.

“I’m getting something back to me. My identity is back.”

You can go to any hair stylist as long as they follow the guidelines from Wigs for Kids. You’ll need to fill out a form, put your hair in a bag, and mail it out in an envelope.

One more requirement is that your hair cannot be color-treated or highlighted.

To apply for a wig from Wigs for Kids, you can visit here.

Instructions on how to donate your hair can be found here.

Finally, click here for the Wigs for Kids hair donation form.

