Laredo College cybersecurity program receives $15,000 grant

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local college received a grant that will help students learn about cyber-attacks.

Laredo College received $15,000 from Texas Mutual Workers Compensation Insurance.

The LC cybersecurity institute will use these funds to focus on cybersecurity credit programs and research and will provide access to a cyber range for students in the programs.

This will allow students to get some real hands-on experience in the classroom and utilize these skills on a simulated internet level.

For more information on the programs LC offers, you can contact them at 956-722-0521.

