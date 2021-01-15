Advertisement

Laredo College cybersecurity program receives $15,000 grant

The LC cybersecurity institute will use these funds to provide tools that will give students some real hands-on experience
LC receives grant for cybersecurity program
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local college received a grant that will help students learn about cyber-attacks.

Laredo College received $15,000 from Texas Mutual Workers Compensation Insurance.

The LC cybersecurity institute will use these funds to focus on cybersecurity credit programs and research and will provide access to a cyber range for students in the programs.

This will allow students to get some real hands-on experience in the classroom and utilize these skills on a simulated internet level.

For more information on the programs LC offers, you can contact them at 956-722-0521.

