LISD suspends high school soccer and golf

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Out of an abundance of caution for its student-athletes, the LISD Athletic Department has suspended soccer games and golf tournaments.

On Friday, LISD sent out a statement saying that its high school boys and girls’ soccer games and golf tournaments have been suspended effective, Friday, Jan 15.

LISD Athletic Director Sylvia Barerra says the district is canceling the pre-season and the teams will focus on preparing for its district games.

All non-district games for Martin, Nixon, and Cigarroa High School have been eliminated.

High School soccer and golf programs will continue to practice and tentatively resume Friday, Jan. 29, with District games.

Other Spring sports including softball, baseball, track, and tennis will adjust their schedules accordingly.

