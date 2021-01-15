Advertisement

LISD votes in favor of rotation system for teachers

This comes after more than 1,600 people signed a petition calling for this change and at least a dozen employees gathered outside the board meeting.
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Teachers demanded action, and they got what they asked for.

The Laredo Independent School District board met Thursday afternoon and voted on a rotation system for teachers.

This means that their schedules will be staggered, some at home for a period of time, and some at school for another period of time.

The goal is to reduce the number of people congregating at one time.

“Long time coming, we thank them,” said Ernest Davila of the Texas State Teachers Association. “Now we can have a safer working environment. This victory belongs to them.”

This comes after more than 1,600 people signed a petition calling for this change and at least a dozen employees gathered outside the board meeting.

Teachers will rotate every three weeks, and each teacher will serve no more than 10 students at a time.

The schedules will also be reviewed weekly, and staff will be required to be on call when needed.

The board says regardless of schedule changes, employees will get paid their normal full-time hours.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
Three people die in accident reported on I-35
File photo: UISD students
TEA approves asynchronous work days for UISD
Homicide suspect caught by LPD and SWAT team
Homicide suspect caught by LPD and SWAT team
Police investigating death of woman
Police investigating death of woman in downtown Laredo
Adrian Arturo Rodriguez, age 24
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder charges after first homicide of the year

Latest News

Laredo Medical Center
Local doctor speaks on city’s COVID alert
Goals for Webb County in 2021
Local judge discusses 2021 goals for Webb County
File photo
COVID patients share rooms at local hospitals
Donating your hair for a good cause
How to donate your hair for a good cause