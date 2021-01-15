LISD votes in favor of rotation system for teachers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Teachers demanded action, and they got what they asked for.

The Laredo Independent School District board met Thursday afternoon and voted on a rotation system for teachers.

This means that their schedules will be staggered, some at home for a period of time, and some at school for another period of time.

The goal is to reduce the number of people congregating at one time.

“Long time coming, we thank them,” said Ernest Davila of the Texas State Teachers Association. “Now we can have a safer working environment. This victory belongs to them.”

This comes after more than 1,600 people signed a petition calling for this change and at least a dozen employees gathered outside the board meeting.

Teachers will rotate every three weeks, and each teacher will serve no more than 10 students at a time.

The schedules will also be reviewed weekly, and staff will be required to be on call when needed.

The board says regardless of schedule changes, employees will get paid their normal full-time hours.

