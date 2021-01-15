Local doctor addresses concerns of second Moderna vaccine dose

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Many Laredoans are concerned about getting the 2nd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

For the Moderna vaccine, which is the one being given by the city, it’s a 2 dose series separated by 28 days.

Dr. Milton Haber, principal investigator for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial in Laredo, emphasized on the KGNS Digital News Desk that receiving the 2nd dose is crucial, but that there is a grace period if you’re worried about the timing.

“In the Moderna trial, the protocol stated that they could either get the 2nd vaccine, four days prior to the indicated date or seven days after the indicated date. So, in other words there’s a grace period of four days before the indicated date of the injection or seven days following the indicated date of injection, that’s the grace period.”

Dr. Haber went on to say that both doses are exactly the same, however, the side effects could be more pronounced on the 2nd injection.

