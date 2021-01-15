Advertisement

Local doctor speaks on city’s COVID alert

KGNS caught up with Dr. Cigarroa who’s clinic is inside LMC and asked him if he thought the city’s health alert was necessary.
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The suggestion to stay home from city leaders comes after weeks of hearing from Laredo’s health authority that Laredo’s hospitals were quickly filling up.

City's COVID alert
City's COVID alert(KGNS)

In fact, Dr. Victor Trevino reported to us just this week that Laredo Medical Center opened up a new unit at the hospital for COVID patients while we reported on a tent that’s been erected outside the ER that will handle triage overflow.

On Thursday evening, KGNS caught up with Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa who’s clinic is inside Laredo Medical Center and asked him straight up if he thought the city’s health alert was necessary.

“So I think over the last three weeks, the virus has changed. It has become extremely infectious, more contagious than ever. Our clinic after 6 p.m. turns into a COVID clinic. Usually we see 5 to 10 new COVID patients a day, we’re seeing 40 to 50 COVID patients a day, and I think that the public announcement that was sent today. Although it is alarming, it needs to be. If you just view our last 7 days in Laredo, we have been just deluged with COVID, every 15 minutes COVID patients are coming into the emergency room.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
Three people die in accident reported on I-35
File photo: UISD students
TEA approves asynchronous work days for UISD
Homicide suspect caught by LPD and SWAT team
Homicide suspect caught by LPD and SWAT team
Police investigating death of woman
Police investigating death of woman in downtown Laredo
Adrian Arturo Rodriguez, age 24
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder charges after first homicide of the year

Latest News

Goals for Webb County in 2021
Local judge discusses 2021 goals for Webb County
File photo
COVID patients share rooms at local hospitals
Donating your hair for a good cause
How to donate your hair for a good cause
Rotation System for Teachers
LISD votes in favor of rotation system for teachers