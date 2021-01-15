Local doctor speaks on city’s COVID alert

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The suggestion to stay home from city leaders comes after weeks of hearing from Laredo’s health authority that Laredo’s hospitals were quickly filling up.

City's COVID alert (KGNS)

In fact, Dr. Victor Trevino reported to us just this week that Laredo Medical Center opened up a new unit at the hospital for COVID patients while we reported on a tent that’s been erected outside the ER that will handle triage overflow.

On Thursday evening, KGNS caught up with Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa who’s clinic is inside Laredo Medical Center and asked him straight up if he thought the city’s health alert was necessary.

“So I think over the last three weeks, the virus has changed. It has become extremely infectious, more contagious than ever. Our clinic after 6 p.m. turns into a COVID clinic. Usually we see 5 to 10 new COVID patients a day, we’re seeing 40 to 50 COVID patients a day, and I think that the public announcement that was sent today. Although it is alarming, it needs to be. If you just view our last 7 days in Laredo, we have been just deluged with COVID, every 15 minutes COVID patients are coming into the emergency room.”

