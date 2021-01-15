Local health authority addresses Friday’s COVID deaths

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Half of the reported COVID related deaths on Friday took place at home.

The Laredo heath authority is pleading with locals to go to the hospital if their health gets worse as they fight COVID-19.

“As we continue to see concerning trends in the community associated with this pandemic, we are monitoring deaths at home and among our youth,” Doctor Victor Trevino said. “We strongly urge individuals with COVID-19 or suspected COVID-19 not to try and recover at home if symptoms are worsening. Immediately contact your doctor or go to the emergency room.”

He adds, “Deteriorating conditions associated with shortness of breath, chest pain, fever, and/or severe weakness should be addressed immediately.”

