Local judge discusses 2021 goals for Webb County

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new year full of new promises has one county official speaking out on projects in the work for 2021.

Judge Tano Tijerina spoke to KGNS on what’s in store for the county during these tough times.

The main idea for Judge Tijerina is to think local. With COVID hitting as hard as it did, people need extra help.

“Our facility is probably going to have 12 beds, but 12 beds is better than one and it’s a good way to start.”

So his first plan is to partner up with the City of Laredo to remodel the detox facility.

“A lot of people are coping in their own ways, they start using or go back to using drugs. As far is it going, well I don’t think it ever stops, so we have to try to help the people we can.”

Along with that he plans on creating a memorial wall for COVID with a vision to be on the north west side of the court house.

But one of the bigger projects he has planned for the new year is a $45 million project that has been an idea since 2015.

It has been a priority project since taking office and this year in April or May, Webb County plans to break ground improving the fair grounds.

The pandemic has postponed the project but he says this will benefit the community.

“Being in this position right now is a perfect time, we are in a healthy position by injecting this money into the community.”

For Fernando Ortega, the president from LIFE Downs board, he says it prepares a child for life.

Thirty years ago when Ortega was in high school, he took care and showed off his animal.

“But yes, to me it brought a lot of help and responsibility of taking care of an animal. If you don’t feed it, they don’t eat.”

Ortega says anyone can show.

“Nine years old, the youngest and my son started when he was nine and he saw this picture and said, ‘I want to do what you did.’ So okay, I started him with goats, a smaller project.”

That is why his son is doing what he used to.

Ortega is all for this project and the life lessons it can come with.

The Laredo International Fair and Exposition usually awards scholarships each year.

This year because of the pandemic, we asked if that would change and Ortega says they want to meet last year’s goals of $1,000 to $3,000 which they will do by fundraising and donations from businesses.

