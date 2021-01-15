Local parish welcomes community back to mass

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - St. Patrick Church is continuing mass beginning Friday at 6 p.m.

The parish released the following statement to the community:

“Masses at St. Patrick Church to Begin Again at 6 p.m., Friday, January 15

As you may know, St. Patrick Parish temporarily suspended Masses on Tuesday, January 11th, because of a possible exposure among some of our staff to somebody who was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

This suspension of Masses was done out of an abundance of caution, for the protection of those who come to our church. The personnel in question were quarantined, they have had no symptoms and all test results have been negative.

It is now safe for us to begin Masses again, which we will do today, Friday at 6 p.m.

Just a reminder that if you have had close contact with somebody who has COVID-19, or if you are experiencing any symptoms, please stay home and do not go to church or to any public place.

Please continue to wear a facemask and to practice social distancing, wherever you go.

We thank you for your prayers and continued support during these past couple of days. We continue to pray for all doctors, nurses, frontline workers, and all those affected by this pandemic.

God bless you and your loved ones.”

