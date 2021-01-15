Advertisement

Several people flee out of vehicle during traffic stop

Authorities say the car came to a halt which is when several people got out of the vehicle and fled on foot
Authorities investigating possible human smuggling case
Authorities investigating possible human smuggling case(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A traffic stop ends with several people fleeing from the scene.

Border Patrol and Laredo Police were seen on the 1100 block of Santa Cleotilde.

According to reports, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation which is when several people got out and fled on foot.

This case is believed to be connected to human smuggling.

A witness says about eight people fled the scene, four from each side.

At least one person was seen being taken into Border Patrol custody.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
Three people die in accident reported on I-35
File photo: UISD students
TEA approves asynchronous work days for UISD
City Issues Public Health Alert Asking Public's Cooperation
City issues public health alert asking public’s cooperation
Associated Press
Accident prompts closure of I-35 and Mines Road overpass
Police investigating death of woman
Police investigating death of woman in downtown Laredo

Latest News

Laredo Independent School District
LISD suspends high school soccer and golf
LC receives grant for cybersecurity program
Laredo College cybersecurity program receives $15,000 grant
Parents Jose Alejandro Gonzalez and Maria Luisa Gonzalez; Alejandro Gonzalez-Ayala, and UHS...
Engineering student competes in UIL competition
File photo: Bartlett Pool
City discusses location for water park