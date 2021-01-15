Several people flee out of vehicle during traffic stop

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A traffic stop ends with several people fleeing from the scene.

Border Patrol and Laredo Police were seen on the 1100 block of Santa Cleotilde.

According to reports, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation which is when several people got out and fled on foot.

This case is believed to be connected to human smuggling.

A witness says about eight people fled the scene, four from each side.

At least one person was seen being taken into Border Patrol custody.

