Advertisement

Waterline project to cause road closures near Falcon Center Plaza

Crews will be working on a water at the 7700 block of McPherson Road
Portion of road closed for water main project.
Portion of road closed for water main project.(AP)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A water line connection project will cause temporary road closures in north Laredo.

On Friday morning, a plumbing company will be conducting maintenance on a water line at the 7700 block of McPherson Road.

During this time, motorists and pedestrians are cautioned to avoid the area or complete alternate routes to get to their destination.

The project is expected to take roughly four hours to complete.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
Three people die in accident reported on I-35
File photo: UISD students
TEA approves asynchronous work days for UISD
City Issues Public Health Alert Asking Public's Cooperation
City issues public health alert asking public’s cooperation
Associated Press
Accident prompts closure of I-35 and Mines Road overpass
Police investigating death of woman
Police investigating death of woman in downtown Laredo

Latest News

Laredo Independent School District
LISD suspends high school soccer and golf
Authorities investigating possible human smuggling case
Several people flee out of vehicle during traffic stop
LC receives grant for cybersecurity program
Laredo College cybersecurity program receives $15,000 grant
Parents Jose Alejandro Gonzalez and Maria Luisa Gonzalez; Alejandro Gonzalez-Ayala, and UHS...
Engineering student competes in UIL competition
File photo: Bartlett Pool
City discusses location for water park