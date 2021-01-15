Waterline project to cause road closures near Falcon Center Plaza

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A water line connection project will cause temporary road closures in north Laredo.

On Friday morning, a plumbing company will be conducting maintenance on a water line at the 7700 block of McPherson Road.

During this time, motorists and pedestrians are cautioned to avoid the area or complete alternate routes to get to their destination.

The project is expected to take roughly four hours to complete.

