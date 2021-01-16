City looking to state for help with more COVID-19 treatment tents

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More assistance might be on the way to Laredo to help get extra COVID treatment facilities and more medicine in the hands of people who need it.

The help couldn’t come at a more needed time as the city’s hospitalization rate inches closer to the 50% mark.

The current hospitalization rate prompted city officials to issue the health alert they released on Thursday.

At the same time, city officials say they have asked the state for three additional tents similar to the one already set up outside of Laredo Medical Center.

The tents are meant to treat COVID-19 patients as well as provide a place to administer the cocktail medication currently being used on COVID positive patients.

“We’ve asked for three additional tents, they should be forthcoming so we can utilize them wherever we need them and each tent has capacity for 20 patients,” said Mayor Pete Saenz. “So we’ve been moving and asking state officials to help us along these lines, but they have been cooperating considering the entire state of Texas and the nation is under this vigilant or this storm.”

Health officials still urge the community to stay at home if at all possible.

They also encourage the use of contactless services to limit physical interaction.

