COVID-19 safety alert causes concern

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday, the city sent out a public safety COVID alert which caused some buzz among residents.

Officials addressed the concerns during Friday’s city media briefing.

Hospitalization rates in Webb County have been among the highest in the state of Texas for weeks now.

City officials have said many times that medical staff are in a crisis. The alert is just one more measure the city has taken to urge the public to do their part is slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Why was the alert sent? What was the reason? How often will they go out? Those are just a few questions people had when their phones started beeping Thursday afternoon.

“We are asking, begging, our community to please work with us so we can continue to save as many lives as possible and provide some sort of relief to our medical community,” said City manager Robert Eads. “They’re overrun and overburdened.”

The alert said in part, “Our medical professionals are overwhelmed with the surge in COVID-19 cases. Lives are at stake, and we are asking you to stay home unless it is absolutely necessary… save a life.”

Some thought this was a new stay at home order. It shocked some, but that was the goal, according to Mayor Pete Saenz and City Manager Robert Eads.

“Now people are asking, and this is what was intended, to bring awareness, to ask questions about what’s truly going on,” said Saenz.

“We want people to be shocked,” said Eads. “If it shocks you, that should shock everyone else around you because you should be shocked.”

The city’s hands are tied when it comes to issuing stay at home orders or other extreme measures. Their mandates can’t go against the governor’s mandates.

The alert was just a warning.

They say alerts will only be sent out as necessary, not every day.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.